Intel announces launch of ‘independent trust authority’

Continuing with its slew of launches and announcements as part of the two-day Intel Vision 2022 being held here, the tech major unveiled Project Amber on Wednesday. Project Amber represents an independent trust authority in an innovative service-based security implementation code.

At the event, the company also focused on enabling secure and responsible AI, and outlined its strategy to further build quantum-resistant cryptography for the coming quantum computing era.

“As organizations continue to capitalize on the value of the cloud, security has never been more top of mind. Trust goes hand in hand with security, and it is what our customers expect and require when delivering on Intel technology,” said Greg Lavender, chief technology officer, senior vice president and general manager of the Software and Advanced Technology Group at Intel.

“With the introduction of Project Amber, Intel is taking confidential computing to the next level in our commitment to a zero-trust approach to attestation and the verification of compute assets at the network, edge and in the cloud,” he added.

Intel plans to launch a customer pilot of Project Amber in the second half of 2022, followed by general availability in the first half of 2023.

At the event, Intel also demonstrated how it is accelerating AI deployments in ways that are responsible and secure to help customers and partners solve complex problems.

For instance, through a partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine’s Federated Tumor Segmentation or FeTS initiative, it used a set of Intel hardware and open-source software technologies to improve the training of AI models to locate brain tumours. Intel’s technology helped ensure each institution participated in improving the fidelity and quality of the inferencing algorithms by using Open Federated Learning (OpenFL). OpenFL enabled 55 institutions across six continents to collaborate while preserving the security and privacy of their individual datasets. The resultant AI model improved efforts to locate tumours by 33%, Intel said.

Quantum-Resistant Cryptography

Intel is also developing a rich cryptography technology pipeline for innovations that are quantum-resistant. This includes built-in crypto acceleration in the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform providing next-generation security without sacrificing performance.

To proactively address threats posed by quantum computers, the company has developed crypto guidelines for Intel products, actively contributed to post-quantum crypto standardization efforts and is evaluating the new families of crypto algorithms being considered for standardization by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

(This Correspondent is in Texas at the invitation of Intel)