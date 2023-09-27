Intel Corporation has announced the appointment of Gokul Subramaniam as Intel India President.

In this role, he will be responsible for Intel’s overall engineering and design operations in India, including driving innovation, cross-group efficiencies, and execution of Intel products from the site, said the company.

Subramaniam has been with Intel for over 11 years and has held a number of technical and business leadership positions in product and systems engineering. Based in Bengaluru, he is currently a vice president of the client computing group (CCG) and serves as general manager of client platforms and systems.

He is assuming the role of Intel India President in addition to his existing functional responsibility of leading client platforms and systems in CCG.

“As a critical engineering and design centre for Intel, Intel India plays a vital role in our company’s transformation journey and the trajectory towards product leadership. I am excited about the engineering prowess we have at the site and the opportunities it brings to accelerate innovation and advance excellence in execution of our engineering programs,” Subramaniam said.

Subramaniam has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Madras, a master’s degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Texas and completed an executive program in general management from MIT Sloan School of Management. He is the inventor on six patents with an additional five filed in the areas of compute, wireless, power management, industrial design, system, and software.

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director-Sales, Marketing and Communications Group (SMG) for Intel India, will continue to be responsible for Intel’s overall business in India, including driving new revenue and growth opportunities.