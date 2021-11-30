Info-tech

Intel appoints Steven A. Long as General Manager Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 30, 2021

Steven Long will be responsible for Intel’s overall business in the APJ region

Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Steven A. Long as General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. Steven Long is Corporate Vice President in Intel’s Sales, Marketing and Communications Group. Long will be responsible for Intel’s overall business in the APJ region, including driving revenue growth, engaging with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities, and strengthening our existing customer and partner relationships.

Long was most recently global head of sales for Intel’s client business. He joined Intel in 2000 and has held a breadth of positions across sales, marketing, product planning, pricing and operations, working in Asia, Latin America and the USA. His previous assignment in Asia was in Hong Kong in 2004, managing the operations team responsible for Intel’s business in the region.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies from Tulane University, an MBA from Texas A&M University and is an alumnus of the Harvard Advanced Management Program.

Published on November 30, 2021

