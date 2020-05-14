Info-tech

Intel introduces 10th Gen Core vPro processors

Intel has introduced its new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, built to power the next generation of business computing innovation for the increasingly remote workforce.

The new mobile and personal computer (PC) processors deliver increased productivity improvements, connectivity, security features and remote manageability all to empower IT to deliver amazing experiences, helping employees stay connected, more productive, more secure and in the flow with minimal interruptions, the company said in a statement.

Built for business, the Intel vPro platform is a comprehensive PC foundation for performance, hardware-enhanced security, manageability and stability, said Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Business Client Platforms.

“With our new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, we’ve enhanced that solid PC foundation to help tackle not only today’s challenges, but also those of future work environments across the PC lifecycle,” she added.

