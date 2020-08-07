Intel investigates data breach after 20GB of confidential data is exposed online

Chipmaker Intel is investigating a security breach after almost 20GB of its confidential data was leaked online.

Almost 20 GB of the US chipmaker’s internal documents, some of which were marked "confidential" or "restricted secret," were leaked online.

The data posted on file-sharing site MEGA was also shared on Twitter. A software engineer Till Kottmann (@deletescape) who had posted the link to the leaked data, said he received it from an anonymous hacker, who had hacked Intel in early 2020.

According to an analysis by ZDNet, the leaked files seem to contain information about the company’s intellectual properties, including chipset designs. It also contained information on CPUs dating back to 2016, including technical specs, product guides, and manuals.

Intel denied being hacked and said the data might have been leaked by someone who must have gotten access to the Intel Resource and Design Center and must have downloaded it from there.

“We are investigating this situation. The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access,” an Intel spokesperson told CRN. ”We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data.”