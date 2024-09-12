Intel has announced the launch of its Core Ultra 200V series processors, codenamed Lunar Lake, in India. The new processors, touted as Intel’s most efficient x86 lineup, will be available for preorder starting September 12, 2024, with retail availability from September 24, 2024.

The company claims these processors will power “the industry’s most advanced AI-powered PCs,” with over 80 consumer designs from more than 20 global manufacturers. Intel states that the new series offers “exceptional performance, breakthrough power efficiency, a significant leap in graphics capabilities, seamless application compatibility, enhanced security, and unparalleled AI computing power.”

Also read: Intel considering business split as earnings plunge

Game Changer

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President & Managing Director of Intel India, said, “Our latest offering is a game-changer, redefining the x86 experience for users globally and setting a new benchmark for AI and graphic performance.”

Intel asserts several performance advantages over competitors, particularly Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite. The company claims the Core Ultra 9 288V processor has “the fastest CPU core” and “the fastest built-in GPU” in thin and light laptops. Intel also states its processors offer “up to 120 TOPs for AI compute” and “up to 2x the performance per watt” compared to Qualcomm X Elite.

The new processors feature Intel’s Xe2 graphics architecture, which the company says delivers “a substantial 30% average performance improvement in mobile graphics.” Intel also highlights AI acceleration capabilities, claiming faster AI-driven functionalities and superior performance in AI workloads.

Gokul V Subramaniam, President of Intel India and VP Client Computing Group, stated, “Lunar Lake is the most power efficient processor we have built, bringing AI driven usages to reality and delivering 20 hours of active and productive battery life.”

Additionally, all laptops equipped with these processors and running the latest version of Windows will be eligible for a free update to Copilot+ PC features, available starting in November. Laptops powered by Intel Lunar Lake processors will be available for preorder on leading retail platforms like Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales starting September 12, with availability starting September 24.

Intel’s claims of performance and efficiency leadership over competitors will likely be subjected to independent verification as the processors become available in the market. The company’s focus on AI capabilities and power efficiency aligns with current industry trends towards more intelligent and energy-efficient computing devices.