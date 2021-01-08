Intel launches new Partner Alliance to unify the channel

Chipmaker Intel has launched the new Intel Partner Alliance, unifying its partner programmes that take technology, solutions and cloud partnerships into a single partner ecosystem. The new programme, which will go live on January 11, 2021, is aimed at “enhancing its relationship with partners and accelerating new market opportunities in an increasingly data-centric world”.

Beginning January 11, partners can log into the new portal to activate their accounts and explore the updated interface and new offerings.

“The new Intel Partner Alliance will better reflect the diversity of business models among partners and give them the opportunity to maximise programme benefits,” Eric Thompson, Intel General Manager of Global Partner Enablement, said in a statement on Friday.

Training to grow expertise

A redesigned portal will incorporate Intel Partner University and Intel Solutions Marketplace into one platform, making it easier for partners to find the content they need.

The programme seeks to expand the types of partner roles Intel engages with in order to increase collaboration across the ecosystem, the statement said.

“The new roles include field programmable gate array design services, cloud service provider, independent software vendor, distributor, manufacturer, solution provider and service integrator,” it said.

The Intel Partner University will offer deeper training for Intel’s partners to grow their expertise on a variety of topics, solutions and specialities.

“It will provide an improved customer experience by streamlining multiple programmes and infrastructure into a more integrated, flexible and customised partner programme framework,” it said.