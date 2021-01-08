Intel launches new Partner Alliance to unify the channel

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Chipmaker Intel has launched the new Intel Partner Alliance, unifying its partner programmes that take technology, solutions and cloud partnerships into a single partner ecosystem. The new programme, which will go live on January 11, 2021, is aimed at “enhancing its relationship with partners and accelerating new market opportunities in an increasingly data-centric world”.
Beginning January 11, partners can log into the new portal to activate their accounts and explore the updated interface and new offerings.
India must strive for ‘kotipakoti’ computing: Intel’s Raja Koduri
“The new Intel Partner Alliance will better reflect the diversity of business models among partners and give them the opportunity to maximise programme benefits,” Eric Thompson, Intel General Manager of Global Partner Enablement, said in a statement on Friday.
A redesigned portal will incorporate Intel Partner University and Intel Solutions Marketplace into one platform, making it easier for partners to find the content they need.
The programme seeks to expand the types of partner roles Intel engages with in order to increase collaboration across the ecosystem, the statement said.
“The new roles include field programmable gate array design services, cloud service provider, independent software vendor, distributor, manufacturer, solution provider and service integrator,” it said.
We are deeply engaged in putting technology to work to fight the virus: Intel India head
The Intel Partner University will offer deeper training for Intel’s partners to grow their expertise on a variety of topics, solutions and specialities.
“It will provide an improved customer experience by streamlining multiple programmes and infrastructure into a more integrated, flexible and customised partner programme framework,” it said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...