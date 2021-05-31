Intel launches two 11th Gen core processors

Intel has announced two new additions to its line-up of 11th Gen Intel Core processors at Computex 2021.

The company has introduced two new 11th Gen Intel Core U-series processors -- the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7.

The processors operate in the 12W to 28W range. Both the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 have four core / eight thread configurations.

The processors are powered by Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics. The Core i7-1195G7 comes with 96 EUs, while the Core i5-1155G7 is equipped with 80 EUs.

The Core i7-1195G7, its top-end chip in the U-series, is the first U series chip that has managed a 5.0 GHz clock speed. It has a base clock speed of 2.9GHz, but can go up to 5.0GHz maximum single core speed, with Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology.

The Core i5-1155G7 has a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and an over-clocked speed of 4.5GHz.

More than 60 designs based on the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 are expected by this holiday season, with laptops from Acer, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI available this summer. Nearly 250 designs powered by 11th Gen Intel Core U-series processors are expected by this holiday season, Intel has said.

The company has also introduced its first 5G modem for laptops.

Intel introduced the Intel® 5G Solution 5000, following the previously announced collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

The Intel 5G Solution 5000 can deliver a nearly five-times speed increase over Intel Gigabit Long-Term Evolution (LTE), it said. The company has partnered with MediaTek on product definition, development, certification and support of 5G modem solutions for the next generation of PC experiences and Fibocom to supply 5G M.2 solutions (FM350-GL), it said.

Acer, ASUS and HP are among the first OEMs expected to enable modern connected laptops with the Intel 5G Solution 5000 this year. The momentum continues in 2022 with over 30 designs expected.

Intel has also partnered with over 150 ecosystem partners to create a deeper level of premium mobile computing, with plans to invest more than $50 million in Intel Evo ecosystem innovation this year.