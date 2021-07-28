Intel to make chips for Qualcomm as part of the new foundry business

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Intel has announced its first major customers for its new foundry business, Qualcomm and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The company will make chips for Qualcomm as part of the Intel Foundry Services business.
Qualcomm is best known for its Snapdragon chips that power some of the major Android phones. Qualcomm will begin to manufacture its chips by Intel in the coming years leveraging its upcoming 20A technology node scheduled for release in 2024.
It has not announced a specific date for when the first Intel-made Qualcomm chips will be introduced or details about which Qualcomm products Intel will produce.
Additionally, Intel will be providing packaging solutions for Amazon’s AWS.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger had announced the new standalone business unit, Intel Foundry Services (IFS), as part of its new IDM 2.0 strategy for its integrated device manufacturing model earlier this year.
The foundry business is led by the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra alumni Randhir Thakur.
During the “Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future” webcast in March, Gelsinger had further detailed the new strategy, announcing significant manufacturing expansion plans, starting with an estimated $20 billion investment to build two new factories in Arizona.
He had further detailed the company’s plans to further expand the use of third-party foundry capacity.
Intel earlier this week revealed a detailed process and packaging technology roadmap, showcasing a series of foundational innovations that will power products through 2025 and beyond.
It introduced a new naming structure for its process nodes and highlighted five sets of chipmaking technologies it will train over the next four years.
In addition to announcing RibbonFET, its first new transistor architecture in more than a decade, and PowerVia, a new backside power delivery method, the company highlighted its planned swift adoption of next-generation extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), referred to as High Numerical Aperture (High NA) EUV.
