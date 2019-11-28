Intel to open R&D centre in Hyderabad with 1,500 engineers

Chip maker Intel Corporation is going to open a huge research and development centre in Hyderabad on December 2. The firm has taken lease four floors at the Salarpuria Knowledge City here to set up the design innovation centre.

“Happy to share that global tech leader Intel will be unveiling their new design and engineering centre in Hyderabad on December 2. Excited that this will further boost Hyderabad's position as a key product innovation destination,” Telangana IT Ministry K T Rama Rao has tweeted on Thursday.

“It will have 1,500 engineers. The centre will focus on AI, 5G, autonomous systems and next generation graphics,” sources in the industry said.

The firm announced its plans to set up the R&D centre about one year ago. Intel’s India Head Nivruti Rai held several rounds of discussions with K T Rama Rao and its IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on the establishment of the centre.

The US-based firm had acquired substantial part of the workforce and ‘knowledge’ of a Hyderabad firm semiconductor design startup Ineda Systems, promoted by Dasaradha Gude, early this year.

The company bought another firm chip design company Soft Machines, founded by Mahesh Lingareddy, a Hyderabad-based serial entrepreneur, in 2016 for a reported $300 million.

