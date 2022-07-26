Intel to produce chips for MediaTek

Intel has partnered with Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc to manufacture chips for “a range of smart edge devices” using Intel Foundry Services (IFS). Intel’s foundry business, launched in 2021, recently signed deals with Qualcomm Inc and Amazon.com.

Randhir Thakur, President of Intel Foundry Services, announced the partnership on Twitter.

Very excited to announce a new foundry partnership with @MediaTek. Intel Foundry Services is ready to provide the advanced technologies to support their growth while building a more balanced, resilient #supplychain. Read more https://t.co/RpSyanElJt — Randhir Thakur (@Randhir_Intel) July 25, 2022

“That’s a pretty big deal for us to engage a customer from Taiwan and them betting on us to grow and try this. And so this is a major anchor customer win,” Thakur told Reuters.

Intel has not disclosed the financial details of the partnership nor how many chips it would produce for MediaTek. Reports suggest MediaTek plans to use Intel 16 processor to manufacture multiple chips.

NS Tsai, corporate senior vice-president of platform technology and manufacturing operations at MediaTek, said, “MediaTek has always adopted a multi-sourcing strategy. In addition to maintaining a close partnership with TSMC in advanced process nodes, this collaboration will enhance MediaTek’s supply for mature process nodes.”