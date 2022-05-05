Intellect Design Arena posts 18 per cent increase in net profit to ₹95 crore in Q4

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a Chennai-based FinTech company, reported an 18 per cent increase in net profit to ₹95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 as against ₹81 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue was up 28 per cent to ₹509 crore (₹397 crore).

For the fiscal 2021-22, the company reported a 33 per cent increase in net profit to ₹349 crore as against ₹263 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue was up 25 per cent to ₹1,878 crore (₹1,497 crore).

Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena Limited, in a release said, “Our calibrated yet market leadership journey in FinTech continues to drive 25 per cent annualised growth in revenues and 33 per cent growth in profits. All the four levers - Product to platform journey, selected partnership strategy, large to mega Digital deal winning and enterprise wide Digital Transformation implementations bring joy and fulfillment to all Intellect leaders.”