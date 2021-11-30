Intel’s second edition of ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI), for all’ summit to be a 24-hour marathon

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Intel said that its second edition of ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI), for all’ summit would be a 24-hour marathon on Wednesday, December 1 and would span across five continents, where it would start in Australia and move across to ASEAN, India, Middle East, Europe, Africa and South America. Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India said after last year’s success of ‘all.AI’ as the summit is called, in its second year, it was decided to scale it up globally and would focus primarily on four vectors of R&D, skilling, start-ups and policy.
Stating that the intention of the event was to make AI ‘accessible and affordable’ to all and demolish myths surrounding it, the Intel India head said that the summit was being conducted in collaboration with industry, academia and government to enable a deep dive into leveraging AI to solve problems at population scale. “This is more to make AI accessible to all and is an evangelisation effort. As part of this effort of connecting AI to youth, we have already trained more than 2 lakh students in India studying between 8th and 12th standards in AI tools and technologies.”
The sessions would deliberate on how to leverage AI to enable solutions in areas of health, education, energy, agriculture and smart factories apart from other areas. ‘Technology by itself is lifeless and useless unless it is used to improve lives and livelihoods of humanity. How to effectively do this is what will be deliberated at the summit,” she added.
Outlining some of the other initiatives taken by Intel in India to augment AI usage, she pointed towards the Intel Unnati programme to help equip engineering students in India with industry-relevant data-centric skills. “Through a network of system integrators, 100 Intel Unnati data-centric labs in emerging technologies will be set up over the next year across universities and engineering institutes in India. The initiative will provide the country’s higher educational institutions with long-term capabilities in technology and lab infrastructure, enabling a greater focus on research and innovation. Our intention is to create a pool of talent. This is larger than Intel and larger than even India,” she added.
On smart mobility, Intel India said that pilot projects using AI – wherein it stresses on collision avoidance rather than mere advanced driver assistance systems – across Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, have ensured accident reduction and consequently decrease in deaths by about 40-70 per cent. “Our goal is to scale up those kinds of solutions,” Rai said.
The company said that it would train a million citizens under its AI for citizens programme. “Just like say we use excel today, for basic calculations, we want to train citizens on AI. It is a 4-hour, self-paced learning programme that demystifies AI in an inclusive manner creating and is available in 11 vernacular languages for anyone with digital access. The content is also compatible with various talkback applications to make it accessible for visually impaired people,” she added.
Industry leaders, academics and ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways apart from Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, government of India will be participating in the deliberations, the company said.
