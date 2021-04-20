Intents Mobi raises $600K in seed round

Gurugram-based startup Intents Mobi has raised $600,000 in Seed round led by Auxano Entrepreneur Trust, which company will use for collection of geographic information system (GIS) information.

The round also saw participation from venture capital firms such as DevX Venture Fund, Globevestor, Artha99 Investment, Modulor Capital, Vgangels and angel network at Venture Garage.

Tabrez Alam, Founder of Intents Mobi said: “India is a unique country with one of the highest densities of roads in the world and addresses that are inconsistent. Therefore, our focus is on gathering situational awareness information about the two most critical elements of routing, that is, the destination and the route”.

“We will be using the funds to increase the collection of GIS information for India and for further developing our products. Since we already currently generate insights for almost 1.5 crore km of roads per day and process 0.5 million geocodes, the funds will enable us to increase this by 5 times and cover the 50 most populous cities of the country by the end of the year,” he added.

Founded by Tabrez Alam, Naresh Kumar Kachhi, Balasubramaniam S and Prakash Velusamy, the company utilises a network of ‘scouts’, a community of over 500,000 users, who contribute to the data generation for location intelligence.