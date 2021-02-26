Intermediary Guidelines should not become onerous for the social media platforms: Nasscom

The Intermediary Guidelines issued by the Government will require the right implementation and should not become onerous for the social media companies, Nasscom said on Friday.

“From a user perspective, strengthening the grievance redress mechanisms, the option of voluntary self-verification of user accounts and the right to receive an explanatory notification on removal or disablement of access and to seek remedy against the action being taken by the intermediaries should be helpful. This will require the right implementation and should not become onerous for the social media platforms,” Nasscom said in a statement.

“The government has emphasised that the new rules will not curb creativity and freedom of speech and expression of the citizens and NASSCOM would urge the government to ensure that this is the design principle as these guidelines are implemented. The call for responsible freedom and ensuring that no information or data is misleading is key for a diverse democracy like India to curb the widespread issue of fake news,” it added.

Technology is becoming all pervasive and the importance of responsible use and build of technology is imperative for all stakeholders – government, industry, start-ups and citizens. At the same time, the imperative of balancing regulation and innovation will be key as we are in a phase of accelerated technology shifts, the industry body said.