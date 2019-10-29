International data science technology meet in Hyderabad

The city will host the Indo Data Week 2019, an international data science technology conference focusing on sustainable development goals (SDGs) beginning November 2.

“The conference is aimed at bringing together practitioners of data science, facilitating public-private partnerships to help accelerate the achievement of SDGs 2030,” Parvathy Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer of DAV Data Solutions, and a data science consultant with the World Bank Group, said.

The event comprises a two-day International Data Science Technology Conference for SDGs on November 4 and 5.

It will be attended by top data scientists such as Joy Mustafi (Analytics India), Jan Willem Tulp (Tulp Interactive, the Netherlands), and Anna Ljungbergh (Board Member Propel Capital, Sweden).

The Data Week is being organised by Indo-Nordic Innovation Acceleration Cluster and DAV Data Solutions in association with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“There is a huge supply-demand gap for data science professionals in the country. Data science is not restricted to IT professionals. Even social science students too can become data scientists,” Parvathy said.