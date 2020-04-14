Internet literacy, video calling to rise over the long-term: Report

Jet Airways – Financial squeeze for more than a decade
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
A paradigm shift in customer-behavioural change is in the process for the telecom sector, with the top long-term trends, including the rise in internet literacy and increase in video calling among others.
A rise in use of telco-owned Apps, an increase in data adoption and usage, growth in fixed broadband penetration and expansion of digital recharges are the other long-term trends, according to a report by ICICI Securities.
The rise in internet literacy is led by the need to remain connected with friends and family, which have increased usage of WhatsApp, Facebook and other similar applications. Also, online game adoption has led to a rise in smartphone subscribers.
Internet literacy is critical to appreciate data services and its ecosystem. It helps drive the usage of multiple apps and improve subscriber stickiness. Negligible fresh content on television would have helped drive usage of video-on-demand (VOD) services, it said.
Video calling has posted a significant rise during the ongoing lockdown and helped subscribers remain connected to compared to voice calls. While subscribers have video call services for the first time, use of video calling will likely reset at significantly higher levels compared to pre-lockdown period.
All the three private telcos – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Infocomm – have launched multiple apps including music streaming and VOD with app-in-app tie-ups with broadcasters, which should have seen a rise in usage, the report said.
“In the long run, telcos will play a greater role in developing the ecosystem for apps,” the report said, adding the above trends will increase data adoption and usage.
An increase in validity period for incoming calls and rise in top-up recharges are the short-term trends for the telecom sector, while the quality of services delivered was commendable during the lockdown period.
The increase in validity period for incoming calls is a one-time adjustment to facilitate subscribers to remain connected, which would help in increasing subscriber loyalty. The top-up recharges were negligible during the pre-lockdown period due to huge data allowances and unlimited voice minutes.
“However, we expect some uptick in data top-up recharges in the course of the ongoing lockdown as subscribers would have exhausted their daily data allowance. We don't see top-up recharges sustaining post-lockdown,” it added.
ENDS
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The e-platform has evolved so much that it’s able to meet the lockdown-led procurement challenges head on
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...