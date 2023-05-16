As the funding winter intensifies and macroeconomic conditions worsen, private investors of multiple start-up unicorns have slashed their valuations by 30-50 per cent.

In one of the latest instances of such cuts, Swiggy’s investor Baron Capital has slashed the food delivery major’s valuation to $7.3 billion from the earlier $10.7 billion, which is a 32 per cent cut. Similarly, Invesco has cut the food delivery major’s valuation to $5.5 billion in January 2023, from its last valuation of $10.7 billion in January 2022.

Further, Janus Henderson has slashed Pharmeasy’s valuation by 50 per cent to $2.8 billion from $5.6 billion. Earlier this week, US-based Neuberger Berman slashed the valuation of API Holdings (Pharmeasy) by 22 per cent to $4.39 billion. Neuberger also slashed Pine Labs’ valuation to $3.14 billion from its last valuation of $5 billion.

Ola’s American investor Vanguard Group slashed the company’s valuation by 35 per cent to $4.8 billion, compared to its peak valuation of $7.3 billion. Prosus, too, pegged BJYU’s valuation at $6 billion in November 2022. BYJU’s raised its last funding round at a valuation of $22 billion. In late 2022, Oyo’s valuation was also slashed to $2.7 billion from $10 billion by Japanese conglomerate, SoftBank.

Commenting on the growing trend of valuation markdowns, Siddarth Pai, Co-Founder, 3one4 Capital, and Co-Chair, Regulatory Affairs Committee at the Indian Venture & Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) said, “Valuation is a mix of fundamentals, potential and market sentiment. Market sentiment is depressed across the world as high-interest rates have increased the cost of capital. Due to this, start-ups are going lean and concentrating on profitability, instead of growth. This optimisation has led to a reduced need for external capital. Accounting standards require investors to ascertain the fair market value of an investment on a quarterly basis. Markdowns have become the norm in the absence of funding rounds to validate valuations. But markdowns due to accounting must be differentiated from markdowns due to capital raises. The former is subjective and the latter is absolute.”

