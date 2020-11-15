iPhone 12 mini users report responsiveness issues with the lock screen

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Some early users of the iPhone 12 mini are reporting issues with the phone’s touch screen while trying to unlock the phone.
Users have reported trouble unlocking the lock screen with their thumb along with other issues with the touch screen’s responsiveness on forums such as MacRumors, Apple’s forum and Reddit.
According to reports, the iPhone 12 mini’s touchscreen is partially unresponsive in terms of the lock screen.
The screen is unresponsive when users swipe up from the bottom of the lock screen using their thumb to unlock the device. Some users have also reported being unable to launch the camera or the torch from the screen. Other fingers seem to work but it is not efficient and the sensitivity issues still persist.
According to speculations, the issues could be related to conductivity or a grounding issue as the screen works fine when the phone is plugged in or used without a case.
Apple is yet to comment on the issue. It is yet to be known how widespread the issue is, Engadget reported.
