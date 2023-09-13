Apple has unveiled its latest lineup of smartphones, the iPhone 15 series, introducing design enhancements and updated technology. The series includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series will commence on September 15, with official sales beginning on September 22. This launch marks the first iPhone release after the inauguration of Apple’s official stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

The iPhone 15 series offers a range of storage options to suit various needs.

iPhone 15

The base model, the iPhone 15, with 128 GB of storage, is priced at Rs 79,900. For those requiring more storage, the 256 GB variant is available at Rs 89,900, while the top-tier 512 GB version can be obtained for Rs 1,09,900.

iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 Plus series follows a similar pricing structure, with the 128 GB model starting at Rs 89,900, the 256 GB variant at Rs 99,900, and the extensive 512 GB version priced at Rs 1,19,900. These prices make the iPhone 15 series a competitive choice for consumers looking for customisable smartphone options.

Global prices

In the US, prices start at $799 (Rs 66,242) for the iPhone 15 128 GB and go up to $1,199 (Rs 92,772) for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In Dubai, iPhone 15 starts at Dh 3,399 (Rs 76,719)

Features

The A17 Pro chip, introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro series, boasts an advanced 3nm architecture, setting a new standard in smartphone processing power. Despite the performance boost, Apple asserts that battery life remains consistent, with the Pro models capable of up to 29 hours of video playback.

Also read| Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 to come with USB-C

Camera capabilities have also seen improvements from the previous models. The primary lens now offers a 48 MP resolution. The ultra-wide-angle lens can now be utilized for macrophotography.

The iPhone 15 Pro showcases an aerospace-grade titanium design, and in a move towards sustainability, the internal frame of the iPhone 15 series is constructed entirely from 100 per cent recycled aluminium, aligning with Apple’s 2030 climate goals.