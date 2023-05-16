Microsoft’s Phone Link app now allows iPhone users to connect to a Windows 11 PC and use Apple iMessage. According to a report by the Verge, this will enable them to send and receive messages via iMessage, make and receive calls, and see any phone app notifications on a PC or laptop.

On Monday, Windows tweeted about the new feature.

🚨COOL, NEW FEATURE ALERT🚨 access your phone from your PC with Microsoft Phone Link! learn more: https://t.co/leOAsROEr1 — Windows (@Windows) May 15, 2023

The feature has rolled out in 39 languages across 85 countries, Windows announced in a blog post. The update aims to “remove barriers between your phone and PC and make it easier to connect to the people you care about most,” the post said.

Phone Link for iOS requires iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection, and the latest version of the app.

If the update is not automatically installed, users can make sure that the latest version of iOS is installed, or head to the Microsoft Store apps in Windows 11 to install any pending updates.