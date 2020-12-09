IPL, Coronavirus, US elections top the list among Google trending searches in 2020

Google on Wednesday released a list of the top trending searches in India in 2020.

“In a year unlike any other in living memory, a year that is, in many ways, a question in its own right, our queries become more than just cultural fascination. Each question we asked in 2020 was our attempt to steady ourselves as the ground beneath us shifted,” Google said in the blog post.

Despite a massive surge in queries related to Covid-19, ‘Indian Premier League’ was the most trending search term overall on the platform in India, depicting India’s love for cricket.

“The top 10 overall list of trending search terms this year clearly reflected the global concern around the pandemic, with a natural surge in queries about Coronavirus. But interestingly, our fascination with cricket remained unchallenged as the Indian Premier League came out tops, trumping even the US elections,” Google said in a blog post.

Indian Premier League, Coronavirus, and the US Presidential Elections also dominated the general news queries. Other global and local news on the most trending list included nationwide lockdowns, the Beirut explosion, bushfires in Australia, and locust swarms.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Scheme) and Bihar elections rounded out the top five most trending search terms overall in India.

While netizens took a significant interest in the Bihar and Delhi elections, there was also a clear interest in understanding the shifting world-scape with searches on US President-elect Joe Biden emerging as one of the top trending personalities, along with TV journalist Arnab Goswami,” Google said.

Along with Biden and Goswami, Kanika Kapoor, Kim Jong-un and Amitabh Bachchan made it to the list of top five most searched personalities on the platform.

Quries on entertainment

“On the entertainment front, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final cinematic outing Dil Bechara was the only movie this year to make it to the top 10 trending list,” Google said.

Dil Bechara which also featured in the overall list part from getting the top spot for movies, followed by the Tamil action-drama Soorarai Pottru. Bollywood biopics including Tanhaji, Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena also made it to the list.

“Interestingly, Indian movies dominated the list, where the only international Hollywood movie to make it here was Extraction,” the post read.

Search queries for web series also spiked this year amid lockdown with Money Heist being the most searched series on the platform followed by Indian shows like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Bigg Boss 14, Mirzapur 2, among others.

‘Near Me’ and ‘How to’ searches also witnessed a massive spike this year reflecting “the global shift to working from home and dealing with the pandemic.”

‘How to make paneer?’ and ‘How to increase immunity?’ topped the list, followed queries for the widely viral, ‘How to make dalgona coffee’. Local searches surged with 'Near me' queries. The top query in the category was ‘Food shelters near me’ followed by ‘COVID test near me’. As netizens adjusted to working form home, ‘Broadband connection near me’ and ‘Laptop shop near me’ also trended this year.

‘What is’ queries that trended this year included the viral social media phenomenon, ‘Binod.’ ‘What is binod?’ was the most popular search query in the category followed by many virus-related queries such as ‘What is plasma therapy?’, and ‘What is hantavirus?’.

Globally, Coronavirus, Election results, Kobe Bryant, Zoom and IPL were the most trending searches in 2020.