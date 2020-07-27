Is Google keeping a tab on its users?

Tech giant Google is monitoring user activity on rival Android apps, as per The Information report.

The report further revealed that Google is using an internal program called “Android Lockbox” to gather data on the interaction of Android users with other non-Google apps, including Facebook. Instagram, and TikTok.

According to the MoneyControl report, the program reportedly works via Google Mobile Services. This helps tech giant’s employees keep a tab on users engaging with other app and the duration of the usage.

The report added that Google’s employees send a request to access the data in some cases, while in some cases the request are denied. “Android Lockbox” works after Google users agree to share information as part of the Android setup process.

This comes on the heels of its CEO being called to testify in the Congress for antitrust. Platforms, including Yelp, have accused the California-based company to push its services by giving biased search results.