In a significant development in the cybersecurity landscape, Information Security Media Group (ISMG) has acquired a majority stake in the Pune-based Payatu Technologies, the parent company of Nullcon, Asia’s largest hacking and cybersecurity conference. The deal, valued between ₹70-90 crore, marks a strategic move by ISMG to strengthen its presence in the cybersecurity space.

Nullcon, founded in 2010, has established itself as a platform for cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts. The annual conference attracts over 3,000 attendees and features live bug bounties, hack demonstrations, and insights into the latest advancements in information security.

“This investment from ISMG will enable us to bring Nullcon’s grassroots community to a global stage including in the US,” Antriksh Shah, Co-Founder of Nullcon,” Antriksh Shah, Co-Founder of Nullcon, said in a statement on Friday.

Nullcon currently hosts annual information security conferences in Goa, India and Germany.

ISMG’s expertise in cybersecurity news, views, research, and education will complement Nullcon’s existing capabilities and provide a broader platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Post this transaction, the founders will continue to lead and expand the conference’s footprint in India and around the world.