Israeli cloud security firm Aqua bets big on Indian market

Israeli cloud security solutions firm Aqua Security, which has set its eyes on the Indian market, plans to establish an exclusive team to drive business in the country.

The four-and-a-half-year-old firm, which set up an R&D centre in Hyderabad with 30 people last year, is looking at forging alliances with system integrators (SIs, such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro) to embed its solutions in their offerings.

“We are in talks with a few SIs,” Dror Davidoff, co-founder and CEO of Aqua Security, told BusinessLine. India is among the top markets where the cloud technologies adoption rate is very high, he added.

The Tel Aviv-based firm, which has about 250 employees globally, is planning to double its headcount over the next year. The number of employees at its Hyderabad development centre, too, will double to 60 during the period.

Cloud native apps

In a world where everything (IT products, solutions) is moving into the cloud, the traditional way of protecting them won’t work, said Davidoff. “You don’t know where the app is located. It is not about a physical location. The traditional way of securing networks and infrastructure, which were predominantly physical, will not suffice,” he said. “When you put an app on the cloud, it is not physical. You need to protect the flow, not the physical asset.”

Aqua Security develops products to help clients protect their cloud native applications, which are built for a dynamic service delivery environment.

Some of the bigger cyber security solutions firms have missed the bus, Davidoff observed. The traditional solutions didn’t factor in the real-time threats that the apps and networks faced, he added.

“We use a zero-touch approach to detect and prevent threats while simplifying regulatory compliance,” he further said.

Threat from open source

Noting that the IT product landscape is seeing more and more applications developed with components built from open source software, Davidoff said: “It’s good. But you must remember that it’s still ‘open’ with little knowledge on the map of the open source components in a solution. We at Aqua have the ability to identify the open source components and provide security accordingly.”