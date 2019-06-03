Issues affecting YouTube, Gmail, Google Cloud in US resolved, says Google

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Sunday it had resolved a network congestion in the eastern United States that affected services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube.
Google said that it would conduct an investigation of the outage and make appropriate improvements to the company's systems to prevent or minimise future recurrence.
Earlier on Sunday, Google said it was experiencing high levels of congestion, adding that the incident began at 3:25 PM EDT. Google said it had identified the root cause, but did not elaborate.
Snapchat, which also experienced outages, said it was aware of the issue. DownDetector.com — an outage tracking website — showed that the number of Snapchat-related complaints had peaked at more than 48,000 before falling to about 1,800 as of 9 PM EDT on Sunday.
Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc, said in its annual report it used Google Cloud, but neither company responded to questions about whether the Snapchat outage was linked to the Google Cloud issues.
During the outage, many users took to Twitter to complain about it under the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN.
“When Snapchat and YouTube are both down and you don't know where to go next #YouTubeDOWN #snapchatdown,” a user going by the name Jasmine tweeted.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor