Issues resolved after hour long internet outage impacts major sites and apps across the globe

An hour-long widespread internet outage impacted major parts of the Internet including services in India such as Amazon, Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hostar, Sony LIV and Paytm.

Caused by an outage at content network distribution service Akamai Technologies, the outage also impacted gaming platforms such as PlayStation Network (PSN), and Steam, airlines such as Delta and a range of banks whose pages faced issues loading, as per reports on DownDetector, a platform that tracks internet outages. The issues were caused by a software configuration that had triggered a bug in the Domain Name System (DNS), Akamai said.

The issues were resolved after an hour.

“Akamai Summarizes Service Disruption (RESOLVED) At 15:46 UTC today, a software configuration update triggered a bug in the DNS system, the system that directs browsers to websites. This caused a disruption impacting availability of some customer websites,” it wrote

“The disruption lasted up to an hour. Upon rolling back the software configuration update, the services resumed normal operations. Akamai can confirm this was not a cyberattack against Akamai’s platform. We apologize for the inconvenience that resulted. We are reviewing our software update process to prevent future disruptions,” it said.

Akamai had first acknowledged the issue at 10:02 pm IST, “Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes,” it wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, at 9:55 pm Paytm tweeted, “Update: Some Paytm services are affected due to global outage at Akamai. We are actively working towards a resolution.

“Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered asap,” wrote Zomato at 10:11 pm.

At 10:17 pm IST, Akamai had implemented a fix for the issue.

The company further confirmed that this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform.

Widespread outages owing to issues with internet infrastructure have recently become a frequent occurrence.

Last month, a glitch at content delivery network (CDN) provider Fastly caused another major internet outage that affected some of the world’s biggest internet services including Amazon, Twitter, Pinterest, Twitch and Reddit. Websites including gov.uk, the Guardian, BBC and New York Times and services such as Stack Overflow, GitHub, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo and Shopify were also impacted by the outage.

Earlier this month, a major outage at Amazon had impacted sites and applications across the globe that were based on its Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform.