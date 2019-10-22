IT firm Hexagon to teach AI to school students

IT firm Hexagon to introduce the nuts and bolts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to school students from Class 8. The AI Community Centre, which will offer free courses, to come up in Hyderabad early next year.

Stockholm (Sweden)-based Hexagon, a sensor, software and autonomous solutions, has tied up the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) to establish the AI Community Centre.

“The school is open to all. It will run introductory courses in AI for students from Class 8 to senior level, which include engineering students,” Navaneet Mishra, vice-president and Country Manager of Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), said. “Initially we are going to train about 350 students in a year in different batches,” he added.