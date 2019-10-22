Info-tech

IT firm Hexagon to teach AI to school students

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

Ties up with Nasscom to set up Artificial Intelligence Community Centre

IT firm Hexagon to introduce the nuts and bolts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to school students from Class 8. The AI Community Centre, which will offer free courses, to come up in Hyderabad early next year.

Stockholm (Sweden)-based Hexagon, a sensor, software and autonomous solutions, has tied up the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) to establish the AI Community Centre.

“The school is open to all. It will run introductory courses in AI for students from Class 8 to senior level, which include engineering students,” Navaneet Mishra, vice-president and Country Manager of Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), said. “Initially we are going to train about 350 students in a year in different batches,” he added.

artificial intelligence
