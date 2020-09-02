Info-tech

IT firm launches Covid-19 vaccine and treatment tracker for India

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

‘CoVaTrack’ aggregates public data to keep tabs on vaccine and therapy development

Bhubaneswar-based IT firm CSM Technologies has launched a Covid-19 vaccine and treatment tracker for India.

Launched under CSM Technologies’ CSR programme, the ‘CoVaTrack’ website aggregates public data to track vaccine and therapy development in India. It also provides statistics on vaccines at various stages of clinical trials across the globe.

According to the website, CoVaTrack “aggregates publicly available information on the progress of Covid-19 related vaccines & treatment. CoVaTrack's sources for data include official websites of Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), Milken Institute, Cytel and New York Times. Utmost care is taken to rely on credible data sources.”

Indian vaccines

The website currently tracks the development of seven vaccines in various trial stages in India. This includes vaccines from Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Green Signal Biopharma Ltd, Serum Institute of India & AstraZeneca, Haffkine Institute for Training Research & Testing and Bharat Biotech International Ltd. It also includes Serum Institute of India’s vaccine being developed in collaboration with National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis along with Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd and CSIR’s vaccine candidate.

It also has a dedicated section on news articles related to vaccine development. It can be accessed on https://www.covatrack.in/.

CSM technologies had also recently provided a data valuation dashboard to help the Odisha government track measures to combat Covid-19 across several KPIs through interactive charts, graphs, diagrams, etc.

