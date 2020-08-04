IT firm SOTI’s recruitment drive in August; focus on interns and freshers across South India

SOTI enterprise mobility and IoT management solutions providers, has announced a virtual recruitment drive for BE, BTech, MTech, MSc and MCA interns and freshers.

The campaign will take place in August. Over 150 colleges across South India have already signed up for the recruitment drive, and around 20,000 students are invited to appear for the test.

The recruitment drive will take place in two phases. The first phase will be a virtual roadshow, called “South India Virtual Roadshow 2020”, which will be conducted on Wednesday, August 5, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. It will include a detailed orientation about SOTI and presentations by the top leaders within the company.

The second phase will include an online test and interview with company executives.

South India focus

“SOTI has experienced tremendous growth in India. The students we have met throughout our travels in South India are bright, ambitious and talented. We chose to invest in the region and invite over 150 colleges to participate, so we can hire the very best,” said Carl Rodrigues, President and CEO, SOTI Inc. “I am personally involved in this project, as I enjoy being hands-on with hiring the next generation of talent. We are excited to see what the future holds for SOTI in South India and invite all interns and freshers to participate.”

SOTI’s internship are for a period of six months. The company offers an attractive salary package of 7,00,000 per annum for freshers and a stipend of ₹25,000 per month for the internship programme.

Students of any stream of studies, with a flair for coding, are eligible to appear for the interview irrespective of their academic qualifications. The SOTI South India Student Recruitment Experience supports the company’s long-term strategy to develop a strong South India base in Kochi. Interested students can approach their Placement Officer to register.