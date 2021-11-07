‘IT firms add clients in small deals’

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Top mid-tier IT companies including LTI, Mindtree, Cyient and Persistent Systems continue to see steady growth in new client additions for the small to medium deal revenue categories, while in larger revenue brackets net new clients remained stagnant as of the second quarter ended September.
Industry analysts attribute this to the trend of splitting a mega transformation project into different levels and allocate them as smaller deals to more than one company.
The four companies together saw 303 net new client addition in the $1 million-plus revenue category, 175 in $5 million-plus and 83 in $10 million-plus in Q2FY22 as compared to 284, 152 and 63, respectively in the same quarter last year.
Piyush Pandey, Lead Analyst - Institutional Equities, YES Securities told BusinessLine, “Clients now a days prefer to go for a number of mid-tier IT companies rather than allotting the entire transformation project to one big company. They are splitting one big transformation into four-five smaller phases and offering to more number of companies. This offers flexibility to the client companies and they can allocate contracts on phase-basis and judge the outcome accordingly.”
“Mega transformation deals are all inclusive starting from transitioning to cloud to providing business insights based on the data gathered. But for smaller client companies new to cloud, they tend to go step by step depending on their budgets. They will first move on cloud, and then depending on the data they are able to process, they will decide on the needs for the next phase,” Amit Chandra, Assistant Vice President, HDFC Securities told BusinessLine.
He added, “Manufacturing and hi-tech verticals have shown a sharp jump in deal wins, which was earlier dominated by BFSI and retail sectors. Engineering and R&D services have also reported very strong deal wins, and looks promising as a category.”
Although in smaller revenue buckets, over the past two years, many of the mid-tier IT companies have seen quarterly total contract value nearly double and the momentum is expected to continue with existing clients moving up the deal size ladder and newer companies coming to adopt cloud infrastructure.
Chandra said, “If you see the TCV numbers, there has been a significant jump in deal size over the past four quarters. On a trailing twelve--month (TTM) basis, overall mid-tier IT TCV has gone up by 30-35 per cent.”
Mindtree reported $360 million ($303 million) TCV in Q2FY22. TCV was way higher in Q1 at $504 million, the first time Mindtree crossed half a billion mark.
For peers like Mphasis, TCV more than doubled from the pre-pandemic numbers. Starting from $201 million in the pandemic quarter of Q4FY20, the company has been steadily growing in contract value reaching $360 million in Q2FY21 and $505 million in last quarter. As of Q2FY22, TCV stood at $241 million.
Cyient too recorded 22.5 per cent growth Y-o-Y in TCV or order intake. It stood at $156 million in FY22. Persistent System reported $282.5 million in TCV for Q2FY22.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...