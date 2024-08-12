After a slowdown in hiring due to global uncertainties and economic shifts, data indicates that IT hiring is expected to surge at an estimated 8.5 per cent increase in the next year. Contributing to this boom are global capability centres (GCCs), which are set to hire across various roles.

Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, said that for FY25, job creation is projected to increase compared with the previous financial year due to economic growth, technological advancement, and sector-specific expansions. “The Indian economy is expected to grow by 7 per cent in FY25, while the IT industry expects an 8-10 per cent rise in hiring during this calendar year. In 2024, major IT firms are notably increasing their workforce to address India’s expanding demand for IT services. On average, IT giants are aiming to hire between 40,000 and 50,000 new employees,“ he said.

Data from the e-recruitment platform Naukri.com stated that the IT sector experienced a 17 per cent growth in July 2024 compared with July 2023. Meanwhile, the AI-ML sector continued its robust performance with a 47 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase. In July 2024, GCCs saw a 12 per cent y-o-y increase, driven by hiring in Delhi-NCR (32 per cent) and Hyderabad (29 per cent). Growth within consulting firms and accounting and finance was prominent, with increases of 51 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively. A study by Feedback Insights & CaptiveAide also noted that India’s GCCs are set for growth, with over 250 new centres expected in the next 3-5 years.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, “The IT sector has consistently stood as a major employment powerhouse. However, recent quarters saw a slowdown. Now, companies are actively ramping up their hiring efforts. We can also expect GCCs to significantly contribute to this uptick in hiring, particularly in software and technological roles.”

Evolving landscape

Nilesh Thakker, President of the consulting firm Zinnov said, “As we navigate the evolving landscape of global business, GCCs must continuously adapt to meet emerging demands. The advancement of technologies like AI/ML, blockchain, and digital transformation is reshaping the skillsets required within India GCCs, underscoring a shift towards specialized expertise. The role of AI, in particular, is transforming from mere automation to a critical driver of strategic decision-making.“

Thakker added that mastering digital tools, including cloud computing, big data platforms and advanced business analytics, is now fundamental. He mentioned that while traditional software and engineering roles remain foundational, there is a growing demand for specialists in AI and ML. Prompt engineering roles, which involve designing and refining prompts to optimise AI model performance have also become pivotal, as organisations move towards more AI-centric functions. Proficiency in AI tools is sought after across various functions, including finance, HR, and operations. Automating routine tasks drives efficiency gains and operational excellence.

“As GCCs take on more consumer-facing roles, the ability to design intuitive and engaging users with User Experience and User Interface Design (UX/UI) skills is indispensable. These evolving skills reflect the transition of GCC roles from traditional back-office functions to critical components of core business strategies. As GCCs continue to innovate and drive business outcomes, staying ahead in these areas will be crucial for success,“ he said.

Gaurav Gupta, Partner and GCC Industry Leader, Deloitte India also observed a similar phenomenon. “The focus has shifted to new roles-- IOT developers and architects, RPA developers, deep learning, and security architecture roles. We are also witnessing a shift to new-age technologies leading to an increased demand for roles like Quantum AI developer, computing researcher, LLM Architect, prompt engineer, algorithm developer, and VR specialist,“ he said.

Raghvendra Vaidya, MD & CEO of Daimler Truck Innovation Centre India, commented that the extensive pool of highly qualified talent, competitive costs, stable governance, and a culture characterized by adaptability and strong work ethics are driving the growth of GCCs in India uphill. “This combination supports the expansion of GCCs and positively affects employment growth, maximizing the country’s capacity to promote innovation and propel worldwide technological breakthroughs. Today, we are seeing growth in technically focused and globally accountable roles. The skills in demand include Al, data analytics, ADAS, and autonomous driving technologies. India is no longer the global back office; we have witnessed an impressive growth trajectory from GCCs in the last decade,” he said.