IT Minister lays foundation stone for Gateway IT Park in Hyderabad

In a bid to decongest the IT hub area of Gachibowli-Madhapur, the Telangana government has decided to develop another IT Park -- ‘Gateway IT Park’ at Kandlakoya in Medchal district.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has laid the foundation stone for the IT park as part of the Growth In Dispersion (GRID) policy.

Office space

With a commercial space of six lakh square feet, the IT park could house 10,000 employees.

Addressing a gathering later, he said that the GRID policy was introduced to facilitate the development of the IT industry across the city.

He said that the new facility was well connected as it was in the vicinity of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which could take people to the airport and the IT hub in just one hour.

“About 90 plus companies applied for office space at the IT Park and the acceptance letters were handed over to them today,” he said.