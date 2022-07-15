IT solutions firm Maantic Inc to double growth by FY23

California-based IT solutions company Maantic Inc, which registered a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in FY22, is expecting to nearly double its growth by 20-22 per cent in FY23 on the back of rising demand and fast-tracked digital adoption.

The company caters to the markets of North America, Canada and India and is looking to expand in West Asia and Europe and i ramp up hiring. The company has expanded business operations in eastern India with the opening of a new Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Kolkata. This is Maantic’s second offshore office in India after Pune.

The company plans to make Kolkata the biggest talent hub to service global clients. The IT major is already aggressively adding talent in the city and plans to hire 300 people from Kolkata by end of 2023.

Campus hiring

Maantic is also focusing on fresh campus hiring from the city to add to its growing talent pool. Simultaneously, to attract expert talent, the tech major is banking on Covid induced attitudinal change towards work – a trend where people prefer to work from their home or native locations.

According to Harry Iyer, Founder & CEO, Maantic Inc, Kolkata has abundance of tech talent, excellent work culture and it also ranks higher in the global affordability index.

“Given these parameters, we believe Kolkata will soon be our biggest talent hub to service global clients. Maantic Inc is one of fastest growing companies working with Fortune 10 and Fortune 500 companies across key markets worldwide like North America, Canada, and India. We are also planning to expand our footprint in other geographies like Middle East and Europe and ramp up our hiring,” he said at a press conference here on Friday.