US-based IT solutions provider General Datatech (GDT) has announced that it will scale its presence in India to accommodate its growing global customer base and expanded service offerings. Plans include opening a second location in India, investing in emerging skills and capabilities, and doubling technical headcount over the next two years.

GDT’s Bangalore-based Global Operations Center (GOC) employs more than 170 technology workers and supports networking, hybrid multi-cloud, collaboration and security services customers. As part of its commitment, GDT will establish a research and development lab to expand the team’s knowledge and expertise in emerging capabilities.

Shawn O’Grady, CEO of GDT, said, “By expanding our footprint within the Indian market and investing in top talent and advanced competencies, we can meet the burgeoning demand of US and global customers, innovate new service models, and increase customer support across time zones.”

GDT seeks to ramp up staffing over the next two years, hiring for a range of technical roles, including engineers, project and program managers, enterprise and solution architects, and more. GDT plans to build out its early-in-career training program, providing new graduates with foundational knowledge and skills around GDT processes, methodologies, and technologies.

The company will also expand its India Technology Center of Excellence, focusing on advancing its networking, security, and data center service capabilities and operating models. Building on decades of delivery experience and industry expertise, GDT will hire and train skilled IT resources in emerging technologies to streamline and accelerate high-quality customer solutions and deliver unrivaled business value at scale to its customers.