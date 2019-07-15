IT staff strength in Telangana to double to 10 lakh in 3-4 years

Information technology and IT-enabled services in Telangana are likely to continue to grow at 17 per cent in the current financial year.

The total number of IT employees in Hyderabad will double to 10 lakh in the next 3-4 years as the city is adding 50 million sq ft of office space.

“The State has achieved IT exports of ₹1.08 lakh crore in 2018-19, with a growth rate of 17 per cent. This is twice the national average. We expect this to continue this year as well,” Murali Bollu, President of Hyderabad Software Exporters’ Association (HYSEA), has said. “ Availability of talent and cheaper real-estate prices contributed to the growth,” he added.

“Hyderabad has added 65,000 IT/ ITES employees last year. And the total number of employees in the field would double to 10 lakhs from the present 5.5 lakh employees,” Bollu said.

Reskilling

Quoting a Nasscom report, he said about 40 per cent, that is about 16 lakh employees of the total 40 lakh IT employees in the country would require reskilling. “There is a yawning gap between the industry needs and the supply from academic institutions,” he said.

HYSEA annual meet

The association will hold the 27th edition of the Annual HYSEA Innovation Summit 2019 on August 1. The theme event is ‘Nextgen Businesses: Powered by Future Technologies’.

About 120 start-ups and 1,000 top executives representing the IT industry here would take part in the flagship event of HYSEA.

The association will release a report on ‘Hyderabad as an attractive destination’ in association with KPMG, CBRE and the State government. The focus will be on aspects that make the city an attractive destination for investors.

Besides the expo of products and services by the start-ups, awards will be presented to IT firms that excelled in different aspects of business. “We will pick ten hot start-ups for mentoring for one year by the association. An award for Best women Led start-ups has been instituted in this edition,” he said.

The conference will have sessions on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Augmented Reality and their impact on the industry,” he said. Omkar Rai, Director General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Vineet Nayar, former CEO of HCL Technologies, will take part in the summit.

The association has invited Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the summit.