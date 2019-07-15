IT staff strength in Telangana to double to 10 lakh in 3-4 years

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Information technology and IT-enabled services in Telangana are likely to continue to grow at 17 per cent in the current financial year.
The total number of IT employees in Hyderabad will double to 10 lakh in the next 3-4 years as the city is adding 50 million sq ft of office space.
“The State has achieved IT exports of ₹1.08 lakh crore in 2018-19, with a growth rate of 17 per cent. This is twice the national average. We expect this to continue this year as well,” Murali Bollu, President of Hyderabad Software Exporters’ Association (HYSEA), has said. “ Availability of talent and cheaper real-estate prices contributed to the growth,” he added.
“Hyderabad has added 65,000 IT/ ITES employees last year. And the total number of employees in the field would double to 10 lakhs from the present 5.5 lakh employees,” Bollu said.
Quoting a Nasscom report, he said about 40 per cent, that is about 16 lakh employees of the total 40 lakh IT employees in the country would require reskilling. “There is a yawning gap between the industry needs and the supply from academic institutions,” he said.
The association will hold the 27th edition of the Annual HYSEA Innovation Summit 2019 on August 1. The theme event is ‘Nextgen Businesses: Powered by Future Technologies’.
About 120 start-ups and 1,000 top executives representing the IT industry here would take part in the flagship event of HYSEA.
The association will release a report on ‘Hyderabad as an attractive destination’ in association with KPMG, CBRE and the State government. The focus will be on aspects that make the city an attractive destination for investors.
Besides the expo of products and services by the start-ups, awards will be presented to IT firms that excelled in different aspects of business. “We will pick ten hot start-ups for mentoring for one year by the association. An award for Best women Led start-ups has been instituted in this edition,” he said.
The conference will have sessions on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Augmented Reality and their impact on the industry,” he said. Omkar Rai, Director General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Vineet Nayar, former CEO of HCL Technologies, will take part in the summit.
The association has invited Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the summit.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...