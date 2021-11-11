ITC Infotech launches work-from-anywhere productivity framework

ITC Infotech, in collaboration with Harvard Business School, has developed a work-from-anywhere productivity framework, I-WFA.

Developed in association with Prithwiraj Choudhury, Lumry Family Associate Professor at Harvard Business School, the I-WFA framework “balances productivity from the customer’s viewpoint, flexibility from the employee’s viewpoint, while keeping the axis of data security at the core”, said Sudip Singh, MD and CEO, ITC Infotech.

‘We have built the base, now we are value adding’

“The company, together with Feedback Insights, a B2B and B2B2C research firm, conducted a survey across employees, clients across geographies, to build a framework that is succinct and data-backed,” a company release stated.

Securing the CEO’s digital life amid remote working

“We are confident that this data-driven framework will help the technology industry embrace the new workspace we find ourselves in,” Singh added.