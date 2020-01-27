Itel emerges as No 1 smartphone brand in the under-Rs 5,000 category in offline channel

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Itel Mobile, a phone brand owned by Chinese company Transsion Holding, has emerged as the top smartphone brand in 2019 in the under-Rs 5,000 category in the offline channel, according to Counterpoint Research reports for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Itel has also topped the chart as the best feature phone brand in Q4 2019, followed by Samsung.
It witnessed exponential growth in the second half of the year due to its A46 (2 GB+32 GB) phone, that acted as a major catalyst to propel the brand. Itel is also seen to have grown because of its budget-friendly mobility experience, widespread distribution network, and innovative marketing connect and engagement programmes.
Attributing the success to customers, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said: “It gives us immense pleasure to be recognised as leaders in both the feature phone and smartphone segments. I would like to thank our customers who have bestowed their trust and confidence on us in giving them a superior mobile experience at the most affordable price range.”
According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, Itel has been able to cement its position as a leader in the feature and smartphone space because of its consumer-centric approach.
“A differentiated product portfolio, robust distribution and post-sale experience backed by innovative marketing strategy are the key pillars behind Itel’s continued success story in India,” said Pathak.
In three years after its launch in India, the brand crossed the milestone of five crore customers.
Itel has partnered with UP Yoddha, a leading Pro-Kabaddi League team. It also holds extensive campaigns on social media platforms including TikTok.
Recently, the brand also launched Itel A25, which has been claimed to provide premium features in the entry-level smartphone range. Some of the key features include a 3000 mAh battery, face unlock, multi-language support, Google lens, 1 GB RAM and 16 GB storage memory expandable up to 32 GB. It is priced at Rs 3,999.
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Last Friday, the Indian currency (INR) ended the session at 71.33 versus previous week’s close of 71.08, ...
Sharp rise in slippages, steep divergence and weak core performance are a cause for worry
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...