ITI Limited enters Cloud Services business

Public sector telecom firm ITI Limited on Monday launched its cloud services and solutions platform for central and State government entities, banks, public sector undertakings, small and medium enterprises and Start-ups in India.

The services, which include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Storage as a Service (STaaS), will be offered through a partnership with Connectivity IT Solutions, which is a data center provider.

ITI claimed that its cloud facility is expected to achieve optimum utilisation of the infrastructure and speed up the development and deployment of various ICT-IOT based applications for customers and may also help government and non-government enterprises to procure ICT services on demand.

The data will be stored in Connectivity IT Solutions’ data center facility while the systems integration firm will also support ITI with Cloud infrastructure, R&D capabilities and technical manpower.

“ITI has been in the Data Center business for the last 10 years with Government of India organisations and private companies. The new cloud service offered by ITI Data Center are expected to provide end-to-end IT infrastructure including new age cloud services to all its customers in the coming years. The initiative also exhibits ITI’s commitment to the Government of India’s flagship initiatives like Digital India, Make in India and Smart City,” K Alagesan, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited said.

The ITI cloud initiative is one of the outcomes of the guidelines recommended by Government of India in 2017 on setting up of IT infrastructure by government departments using cloud computing technology with a clause mandating that all data must be stored within the country. The cloud services of ITI Data Center will enable PSU Banks, Central and State Government undertakings, MNCs, corporates and large enterprises to have their data located within the country.