ITI receives FTTH rollout order from Bharti Airtel for eight circles

ITI Limited, oldest telecom public sector undertaking, has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from Bharti Airtel Limited for fibre to the home (FTTH) roll-out in eight circles in the country.

The work involves laying of optical fibre backbone for providing broadband connectivity throughout the country, the company told exchanges in a release.

The time frame for execution of the order is three months.

Inks MoU with Ilantus Technologies

The company also said it has signed MoU with Ilantus Technologies Private Limited, Bengaluru to deliver make-in India identity and Access Management (IAM) Solution to government agencies, defence, PSU and banking sector.

Under the MoU, ITI and Ilantus are expected to address the challenges of today's fragmented identity landscape through Identity and Access Management Solution. ITI and Ilantus are to market the solution to various customers jointly.