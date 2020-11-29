ITU completes evaluation of 3 new 5G-related technologies, including submission by TSDSI

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Three new technologies including ‘5Gi’ submitted by the Telecommunications Standards Development Society India (TSDSI) have completed “successful evaluation” and conform with rigorous performance requirement, according to International Telecommunication Union (ITU) statement.
During the multi-year development and evaluation process by the ITU Radiocommunication Sector, these technologies were deemed to be sufficiently detailed to enable global compatibility of operation and equipment, including roaming, it said.
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialised body for information and communication technologies or ICTs.
The latest move holds significance as one of the technologies evaluated, underlines India’s contribution on 5G radio interface specification.
“The radio interfaces that will be used in full-scale commercial deployment of fifth generation mobile communication networks have achieved global validation with the successful evaluation by ITU of three new technologies that conform with the International Mobile Telecommunications 2020 (IMT-2020) vision and stringent performance requirement,” ITU said in a recent statement on its website.
It added: “The technologies are -- 3GPP 5G-SRIT and 3GPP 5G-RIT submitted by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), and 5Gi submitted by Telecommunications Standards Development Society India (TSDSI)“.
IMT-2020 specifications for the fifth generation of mobile communications (5G) will be the backbone of tomorrow’s digital economy, transforming lives and leading industry and society into the automated and intelligent world, Houlin Zhao, ITU Secretary-General said.
5G will enable much faster data speeds, reliable connectivity and low latency — all needed for the new global communications ecosystem of connected devices sending vast amounts of data via ultrafast broadband, ITU said.
