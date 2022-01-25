JagrukVoter: Here’s everything about Twitter initiatives for Assembly Elections 2022

The microblogging site Twitter had earlier this month announced initiatives ahead of assembly elections. With Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand gearing up for Assembly Elections 2022, Twitter has introduced the #JagrukVoter campaign which aims to empower citizens with the right knowledge before they cast their vote. Twitter has also come up with many hashtags like #AssemblyElections2022, #NationalVotersDay on January 25 to provide people with information on Elections. Tweeting with the #AssemblyElections2022 emoji

People can participate by Tweeting with any related hashtags. Special emojis will be generated with an index finger hovering over a list of options to vote. This is to convey the power to make informed choices. Users can also tweet using #JagrukVoter to participate in the discussions.

There will also be information available under Twitter’s election search. The prompt will be available in four languages: English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Konkani. This will help users find authoritative information about candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths, voter ID registration, among other related information.

How to access the election search prompt on Twitter:

1. Click on the Explore tab

2. On the Search bar, enter your query with election-related hashtags and search terms

3. The prompt will appear on top of the search results, displaying tabs to resources from the Election Commission of India, and the State Election Commissions

4. Click on either of the tabs to access the information and facts around the elections

Moreover, Twitter has also introduced Events pages and Public Service Announcements. Relevant information will be provided through event pages on Elections. The event pages will be Live on each voting day with results. Twitter will also unveil special voters education quiz to enhance knowledge about the electoral process. This quiz will be available on Twitter India’s official account.