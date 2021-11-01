Japanese investment in Indian IT and start-up ecosystem grows four times since 2016: Report

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Japanese investment in the Indian IT and start-up ecosystem has grown four times since 2016, thus helping create 102,000 additional jobs, according to a report by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), in association with Nomura Research Institute (NRI),
The total investment reached $9.2 billion, characterised by a growing number of deals and big deals mostly by large investors like Softbank. Fintech, healthcare and mobility are the hot sectors attracting investment from multiple Japanese investors followed by e-commerce, enterprise, and real estate.
As per the report, the Indian IT sector has enabled many Japanese corporations to adopt digital capabilities and innovative business models.Japanese policymakers view India as a reliable partner for accelerating Japan's digital transformation and started investing heavily in Indian tech start-ups since 2016.
Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, “This increase in the investment by Japan is a testament to our performance and expertise. The technology industry has become a reliable partner for digital transformation journey and innovating new business model to Japanese companies. Japan and India have worked as strategic partners leveraging their respective strengths and co-creation to bring best products for the global market.”
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
