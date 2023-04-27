New Relic, New York Stock Exchange listed company, has said that the adoption rate for the latest long-term support (LTS) release has grown over 4.3 times following the recent release of Java 17.

In its second annual State of the Java Ecosystem Report released on Thursday, New Relic said Java 17 is poised to overtake Java 11, one of the most-used versions.

“While Java 11 has held the top spot for two years in a row, the adoption rate of Java 17 far exceeds what the developer world saw when Java 11 was introduced,” the report said.

“More than 9 per cent of applications are now using Java 17 in production (up from nearly 2 per cent in 2022), representing a 430 per cent growth rate in one year,” it said.

While Java 8 and Java 11 remain the most-used versions, the report shows the platform’s dominance in modern development and growth as improvements with Java 17 are increasingly embraced by developer communities globally.

“Our study attests to Java’s enduring popularity with software developers in every industry and sector as the ecosystem evolves. With the release of Java 17, the platform remains the programming language of choice to support development and growth in the cloud,” Peter Marelas, Chief Architect (Asia-Pacific and Japan) of New Relic, said in a statement on Thursday.

“For Asia Pacific, home to the world’s largest concentration of developers, Java remains central to how enterprises of all sizes and sectors fuel innovation and growth,” he said.

“India houses the world’s second-largest developer community in the world and Java continues to be their programming language of choice,” Ganesh Narasimhadevara, Principal Technologist, APJ, New Relic, said.

“Regardless of how you cut it, Java is pivotal to technological innovation simply because of its versatility—from e-commerce platforms, phone apps, social media, blockchain and more, its use cases are numerous,” he points out.

With the explosion of artificial intelligence (AI), ML, and cloud-based solutions, the time is right to unravel how Java is at the heart of innovation the world over, he says.