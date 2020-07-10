JBL launches bluetooth-enabled 104-BT desktop reference monitors

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
Harman Professional Solutions, a multinational organisation engaged in car technology and lifestyle audio solutions, has announced the launch of new JBL Professional One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW desktop reference monitors with Bluetooth in India.
The company said in an official release that the JBL One Series 104-BT reference monitors enable content creators and audio professionals to stream accurate, studio-quality audio via Bluetooth or playback audio using a standard wired connection.
JBL 104-BT reference monitors integrate smart features, including a front-panel input control that selects Bluetooth, Aux, RCA, TRS, or combine all inputs.
Front-panel volume control allows convenient level adjustments without straying from the sweet spot, and a front-panel headphone jack mutes the speakers when users switch to headphones, said the company.
Dual 1/4-inch balanced, dual RCA, and single 1/8-inch inputs, along with Bluetooth, accommodate a wide range of signal sources.
The audio technology company claims that the JBL 104-BT reference monitors feature a coaxial driver that pairs a contoured low-frequency woofer with a soft-dome tweeter, for accurate frequency response, superior imaging, crisp detail, and a wide sweet spot.
The cabinet’s low-frequency port works with the driver to deliver low-frequency performance down to 60Hz. A powerful 60-watt Class D power amplifier distributes 30 watts per speaker for clear, undistorted, loudest-in-class output. And One Series’ innovative acoustic design, optimized for desktop use ensures accuracy without the need for additional EQ, claims the company.
High-bandwidth Bluetooth 5.0 streaming provides audio professionals the ability to reference mixes over Bluetooth using a professional monitor, rather than a consumer portable device.
The monitors come in two colours — black 104-BT and white 104-BTW.
Aditya Todi, Senior Director, Professional Solutions, India and SAARC, Harman, said in the official release: “We are excited to bring studio-quality audio to budding artists and established professionals in the comfort and safety of their homes. Music production has evolved beyond the recording studio, and today’s creative professionals and music lovers need reference monitors that deliver neutral, accurate sound to create mixes that translate well in a variety of listening environments.”
“While ideal for musicians, producers, podcasters and audio engineers, JBL 104-BT monitors will fulfil any audio enthusiast’s need for an accurate, reliable sonic reference and a truly enjoyable listening experience.”
The Raging Bull's limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
