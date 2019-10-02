Jet2 to set up innovation centre in Pune for travel-tech solutions

Flight Jargon
Jet2 (Jet2.com and Jet2 Holidays) announced its growth plans in India at the recent launch of Jet2 Travel Technologies (Jet2TT), its global software development and innovation centre in Pune.
J2TT plans to build a strong technology workforce in the next 18 months to build world-class travel software solutions. The state-of-the-art 16,000 sq ft space will operate in a Virtual Captive Centre (VCC) model, which will be powered by Pune-based Dataction Analytics.
Gary Isaacs, Chief Information Officer, Jet2, said: “We conducted a thorough research across major cities and narrowed down to Pune as our ideal choice to launch the VCC for multiple strategic reasons. Pune has a large pool of quality IT professionals along with a sound education ecosystem which consistently generates fresh technology talent every year.”
The VCC in Pune is primarily set up to support Jet2’s continued growth.
Gary Brown, Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer – Dart Group (Parent company of Jet2.com and Jet2 Holidays), said: “Jet2 has always been dedicated to giving its customers memorable holiday experiences by offering great products and excellent customer service at affordable prices. Our company’s revenue has almost tripled since 2015 — from £1.25 billion to £3.14 billion in 2019 — while maintaining impressive profit growth, and profitability having grown from £40 million to £177 million in the same period.”
He added, “We believe our IT team has been a solid pillar of this growth story and will continue to be so in the future. That is why we have decided to ramp up our technology team here in Pune which would aptly support our technology teams in Leeds and Sheffield (UK).”
Jet2 will set up an innovation centre in Pune, to work closely with technology start-ups to develop travel-based technology solutions.
