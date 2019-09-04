Jet2 Travel sets up software development centre in Pune

Jet2 Travel Technologies Pvt Ltd (J2TT) has launched its global software development and innovation centre for Jet2.com and Jet2 Holidays in Pune, which will operate in a virtual captive centre (VCC) model. Jet2.com and Jet2Hholidays are the UK’s third-largest airline and second-largest tour operator, respectively.

Speaking at the launch of the incubation centre, Kevin Judge, IT Development Head, Jet2 Travel Technologies, said, “The Indian team would also have a great opportunity to work alongside our UK colleagues to get some unique international exposure. We are looking at hiring around 300 technical staff in Pune VCC in the coming years.”

VCCs are a fast emerging trend in India with international brands setting them up to attract top talent and maximise value delivery. Saurabh Limaye, Managing Director at J2TT India and CEO of Dataction Analytics, said, “VCC enables companies to reduce risks and gain access to top talent while reducing costs. This working model is gaining popularity in India because of the depth and breadth of technical expertise available in the country”

The VCC would assist Jet2 in its strategy to deliver innovative and industry-leading products with scale, experience, competitiveness and a customer-focussed approach. J2TT leadership team will work towards ensuring that Jet2’s global vision meets local execution to deliver success.