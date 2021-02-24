JIFFY.ai sees automation drive being escalated post-pandemic

Business has not slowed down during the pandemic, says Babu Vinod Sivadasan, CEO and Co-Founder, JIFFY.ai that specialises in app-based intelligent automation. “We are in the right place at the right time as a company filling a need for enterprises to automate complex processes and to be more innovative as they address massive changes in the market,” he told BusinessLine via E-mail from his office in the US. The company has also offices in India and West Asia.

Now that there is apparently light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines being distributed and, (hopefully) things settling down a bit, many automation initiatives may kick into even higher gear. “We see businesses looking for ways to ensure they are more resilient, more agile and better prepared for the future with digital-first thinking. In the midst of the pandemic, we did some great work for a leading American airline to automate refunds and cancellations. And we are very proud of it.”

Too many failure points

For many businesses, the pandemic showed that just automating existing processes with point solutions is not sustainable or transformative, and certainly not future proof. Many companies realised that even though some things had been automated, there were many failure points that included requirements for significant manual intervention.

“This is one of the problems when companies choose task-based automation and don’t take on end-to-end process automation. JIFFY.ai works to ensure complex processes and automations can be extensible and repeatable. And this ensures flexibility, extensibility, and lower risks to the enterprise,” Sivadasan points out.

Lasting impacts on some sectors

Based on the experiences over the last year, he sees significant, lasting impacts to the travel and transportation, telecommunication, logistics, healthcare and banking and financial services sectors. The faster a company can innovate for themselves and their clients, the better competitive advantage they have. The JIFFY.ai product suite offers an integrated automation experience allowing enterprises to innovate and automate at scale.

What makes JIFFY.ai unique is its AI-driven low code/no code approach to automation, Sivadasan pointed out. It brings the power of robotic process automation, machine learning, natural language processing, document processing, and intelligent workflow in a new concept called HyperApps, which allows for an enterprise to build sustainable automation.

Combination of technologies

“A digital enterprise can also now build new applications just by using natural conversation with JIFFY.ai and deploy them real-time into production. The combination of these powerful technologies — all available in a cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture that is flexible to be deployed on public or private cloud, or on-premises — helps provide us with a competitive advantage,” he said.

Explaining the HyperApp concept, he said, the simplest notion is of a ‘pre-built’ solution to automate an entire, end-to-end complex business process. It is an all-in-one, inclusive intelligent automation solution built with the business user in mind. It manages the automation lifecycle of an entire process with no additional software purchases, no licenses, and no complicated implementations.

HyperApps, explained

Many types of business problems cut across industries. For example, invoice processing is a big challenge that is common to any company that manages many vendors and many monthly invoices. The process is similar, if not identical, between industries.

“In our Invoice Processing HyperApp, we have packaged an automated solution to manage the entire invoice processing lifecycle. Another example is our Service Ticket Automation HyperApp, which helps to automate and triage service tickets in a customer service centre environment. Customer service centres sit across many industries and our solution is extensible whether you’re a telecommunications provider or a utility company, a retailer or a manufacturer,” explains Sivadasan.