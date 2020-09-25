Jio, AeroMobile partner to offer in-flight connectivity on international flights of 22 airlines

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Reliance Jio has partnered with AeroMobile, a UK-based subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, to offer Jio postpaid users in-flight connectivity on international flights.
The telecom service provider is offering in-flight packages ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 999. For the Rs 499 plan, users can get 250 MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS. The Rs 699 package offers 500 MB data, 100 calling minutes and 100 SMS. For Rs 999, customers can get 1 GB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS. All the packages have a validity of one day.
Users with a valid in-flight connectivity pack can start using the services once their flight reaches 20,000 feet or higher. Once they turn off the airplane mode on their phone, it will automatically connect to the AeroMobile network. The network name may differ depending on the handset, Jio said.
If their phone does not automatically connect to the network, users may have to manually select AeroMobile as their network carrier from their settings. They must ensure that data roaming is on. They will receive a welcome message once they’re connected to the network along with other important information.
Jio is offering in-flight connectivity packs for select flights from 22 airlines. It is offering data and SMS services for select flights from Aer Lingus, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, EVA Air, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, TAP Air Portugal and Turkish Airlines.
All of its services will be available on select flights of Air Serbia, Alitalia, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Emirates, Euro Wings, Kuwait Airways, Malaysian Airlines, Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, SWISS, Uzbekistan Airways and Virgin Atlantic airlines.
The company is planning to expand these services to its customers on Indian airlines as well.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...