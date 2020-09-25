Jio, AeroMobile partner to offer in-flight connectivity on international flights of 22 airlines

Reliance Jio has partnered with AeroMobile, a UK-based subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, to offer Jio postpaid users in-flight connectivity on international flights.

The telecom service provider is offering in-flight packages ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 999. For the Rs 499 plan, users can get 250 MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS. The Rs 699 package offers 500 MB data, 100 calling minutes and 100 SMS. For Rs 999, customers can get 1 GB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS. All the packages have a validity of one day.

Users with a valid in-flight connectivity pack can start using the services once their flight reaches 20,000 feet or higher. Once they turn off the airplane mode on their phone, it will automatically connect to the AeroMobile network. The network name may differ depending on the handset, Jio said.

If their phone does not automatically connect to the network, users may have to manually select AeroMobile as their network carrier from their settings. They must ensure that data roaming is on. They will receive a welcome message once they’re connected to the network along with other important information.

Jio is offering in-flight connectivity packs for select flights from 22 airlines. It is offering data and SMS services for select flights from Aer Lingus, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, EVA Air, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, TAP Air Portugal and Turkish Airlines.

All of its services will be available on select flights of Air Serbia, Alitalia, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Emirates, Euro Wings, Kuwait Airways, Malaysian Airlines, Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, SWISS, Uzbekistan Airways and Virgin Atlantic airlines.

The company is planning to expand these services to its customers on Indian airlines as well.