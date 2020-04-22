Jio-FB deal to upset Airtel, Vodafone Idea plans

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
The investment by Facebook into Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio platform is expected send shock waves through the Indian telecom industry, which could impact Airtel and Vodafone Idea
“Up to now Bharti and Vodafone Idea have been able to promote their ‘openness’ as key differentiators versus Jio more closed approach to digital services. However, with WhatsApp firmly entrenched as the dominant OTT messaging platform in India, Jio will now have a channel for promoting their other digital services directly to the customers of their competitors. Moreover, over time it’s also possible to expect Jio to try to use the WhatsApp relationship to try to convert Bharti and Vodafone Idea customer to use their network. We see this as a negative development for both Bharti and Vodafone Idea,” said analysts at brokerage firm Bernstein.
However, analysts at equity research firm Jefferies said that Facebook’s $5.8 billion interest in the Indian telecom space reflects a turnaround in the sector.
“Aggression suits a new entrant and not a market leader. If Jio cuts tariffs, it hurts itself the most. Secondly, Reliance Jio’s tariff remains at 7-20 per cent discount to that of peers and its JioPhone offering should help the company remain competitive and help subscriber additions as it has in the past. However, we do note that the likelihood of further tariff hikes in 2020 will likely reduce,” Jefferies said in a research report.
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...